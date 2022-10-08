Quintez Cephus will miss at least a month with Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions NewsDetroit Lions Transactions

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Quintez Cephus gets bad newsWhat this means for Quintez Cephus

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would play a role in the Detroit Lions‘ offense.

Unfortunately, that will not be the case.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced a handful of roster moves, including one that involves

Cephus.

Quintez Cephus gets bad news

According to the Detroit Lions, Quintez Cephus has been placed on Injured Reserve.

In addition, the Lions have signed WR Maurice Alexander and CB AJ Paker to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad.

They also elevated DB Saivion Smith and K Michael Badgley to the Active/Inactive List from the Practice squad.

What this means for Quintez Cephus

With Cephus being placed on the Reserve/Injured list with an injured foot, this means that he will have to miss a minimum of four games for the Lions.

This is the second time in as many seasons that Cephus has landed on Injured Reserve. In 2021, he broke his collarbone and was forced to miss the final three months of the season.

