Rachel Nichols apologizes for comments on Maria Taylor

Sharing is caring!

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols found herself in the headlines after a leaked phone call and comments she made about ESPN colleague Maria Taylor.

She opened “The Jump” earlier today by immediately issuing an apology:

“The first thing they teach you in journalism school is don’t be the story, and I don’t plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals,” Nichols said Monday. “But I also don’t want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN, how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team.”

Her leaked phone call from 2020 seemed to imply that Taylor’s hiring by ESPN was due to the network’s “feeling pressure about (its) crappy longtime record on diversity.”

– – Quotes via TMZ Link – –