Detroit Tigers Add Veteran Reliever Rafael Montero Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers just added a little heat and a lot of experience to their bullpen.

With the MLB trade deadline looming, Detroit made a move to acquire veteran reliever Rafael Montero from the Atlanta Braves, sending Double-A infielder Jim Jarvis the other way. It’s the kind of low-risk, high-upside deal that could pay dividends if Montero can lock in.

Why it matters

The Tigers’ bullpen has needed reinforcements, and Montero brings exactly that, along with a World Series ring and 11 years of big-league experience.

What Montero Brings to Detroit

At 34, Rafael Montero isn’t a stranger to the grind. He’s played for five different teams over 11 seasons, including a memorable stint with the Houston Astros, where he helped anchor their 2022 World Series championship bullpen. That season, he racked up a career-high 14 saves and proved himself in the highest-leverage moments.

This season, Montero has posted a 5.40 ERA in 39 appearances split between Houston and Atlanta. He’s struck out 39 batters in 38.1 innings, showing he can still miss bats. But with 23 walks, control has been an issue, one Detroit hopes to clean up with some fine-tuning from its pitching instruction team.

A Trade That Makes Sense

Let’s call it what it is, a calculated gamble.

Detroit gave up Jim Jarvis, a Double-A infielder who was more organizational depth than future star. In return, they get a big-league arm with postseason experience and an arm that still hits the mid-to-upper 90s.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Tigers designated RHP Tyler Owens for assignment.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers need arms they can trust in tight games, and Montero, even with his inconsistencies, is the kind of high-upside veteran that could give Detroit an edge in close contests down the stretch. If he finds his rhythm, this might be one of those under-the-radar moves we look back on in October and say, “That changed everything.”