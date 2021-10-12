Raiders coach Jon Gruden denounced emergence of women as referees, drafting of a gay player

According to a report from the New York Times, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is in some hot water after some emails emerged showing that he “casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language over several years to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league’s momentous changes.”

The report claims that Gruden “denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times.”

To read the full report from the New York Times, please click here.

Nation, should there be a punishment for Gruden? If so, what should that punishment be?