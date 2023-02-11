Merch
Raiders now heavy favorite to land Aaron Rodgers

By W.G. Brady

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2023? That may be the biggest question of the offseason as there have been reports/rumors that the Green Bay Packers will look to move on from him. According to the latest odds from DraftKings, the Las Vegas Raiders are now a heavy favorite to land Rodgers if he is in fact traded during the upcoming offseason.

Why it Matters for Aaron Rodgers

According to Rodgers, he will be heading on a “Darkness Retreat” once the Super Bowl concludes, and he anticipates that he will make a decision on where he wants to play shortly after that.

Here are the current odds for where Rodgers will take his next regular season stats:

  • Raiders -350
  • Packers +225
  • Jets +450
  • Buccaneers +1800
  • Colts +1800
  • Commanders +1800
  • 49ers +2000
  • Patriots +2000
  • Titans +2000
  • Lions +15000
Las Vegas Raiders favored to land Aaron Rodgers

Bottom Line

When I look at the odds listed above, I am surprised the Packers are still at +225 as I don't think there is much of a chance at all that Rodgers sticks around in Green Bay for the 2023 season. With Derek Carr likely to be cut before too long, Las Vegas seems like the best fit for Rodgers, as he would be reunited with his former teammate, Davante Adams. That being said, don't sleep on the New York Jets, who seem to be closer to contending than the Raiders, not to mention, Rodgers would not have to compete directly with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert if he goes to the Jets.

