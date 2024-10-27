Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Maxx Crosby Message For Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions, amid a promising season, have been exploring ways to bolster their defense, especially following Aidan Hutchinson’s recent injury. Rumors have swirled about the Lions potentially targeting premier pass rushers ahead of the trade deadline, with Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby being a prime candidate in fans' minds. However, Raiders owner Mark Davis shut down those hopes decisively.

In an email this weekend to ESPN, Davis made the Raiders' stance crystal clear: “We're not trading Maxx Crosby. Before or after the trade deadline!” Davis’ statement firmly dismisses any speculation of a deal involving Crosby, who has become the heart and soul of the Raiders’ defense.

Raiders owner Mark Davis in an email this weekend to ESPN: “We're Not Trading Maxx Crosby. Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!”https://t.co/tTjJn39nyq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2024

Lions Forced to Look Elsewhere

With Crosby effectively off the table, the Lions may need to pivot to other viable options to strengthen their pass rush. One name that has continued to pop up as a potential target is Cleveland Browns’ edge rusher Za'Darius Smith. Smith, a former Pro Bowler, has been having a solid season and brings both experience and a knack for getting to the quarterback. His size and play style would be a natural fit for the Lions' defensive scheme, and his availability might align with Detroit’s needs, especially given Cleveland’s challenging season and uncertainty at quarterback.

Why Za'Darius Smith Could Be an Ideal Fit

Smith has consistently generated pressure throughout his career, and in 2023, he’s shown flashes of his Pro Bowl-caliber talent. In a Lions uniform, Smith could provide the necessary burst off the edge to complement Detroit’s defensive line, especially with Hutchinson’s status in flux. The Lions have shown that they’re willing to make aggressive moves when necessary, and adding a veteran like Smith would serve as a valuable asset for their playoff push.

The Bigger Picture

While some Lions fans may be disappointed by the news on Crosby, the reality is that Detroit has options. With Davis putting his foot down, any trade hopes surrounding Crosby can be set aside, allowing the Lions’ front office to turn its attention fully toward other potential solutions. Adding a proven playmaker like Za'Darius Smith could be the move that solidifies Detroit’s defense as they aim for a deep postseason run.

For now, though, Lions fans can set aside the dream of seeing Crosby in Honolulu Blue—at least for this season.