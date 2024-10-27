fb
Sunday, October 27, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsRaiders Owner Mark Davis Has Maxx Crosby Message For Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Maxx Crosby Message For Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
12

The Detroit Lions, amid a promising season, have been exploring ways to bolster their defense, especially following Aidan Hutchinson’s recent injury. Rumors have swirled about the Lions potentially targeting premier pass rushers ahead of the trade deadline, with Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby being a prime candidate in fans' minds. However, Raiders owner Mark Davis shut down those hopes decisively.

Mark Davis Maxx Crosby

In an email this weekend to ESPN, Davis made the Raiders' stance crystal clear: “We're not trading Maxx Crosby. Before or after the trade deadline!” Davis’ statement firmly dismisses any speculation of a deal involving Crosby, who has become the heart and soul of the Raiders’ defense.

Lions Forced to Look Elsewhere

With Crosby effectively off the table, the Lions may need to pivot to other viable options to strengthen their pass rush. One name that has continued to pop up as a potential target is Cleveland Browns’ edge rusher Za'Darius Smith. Smith, a former Pro Bowler, has been having a solid season and brings both experience and a knack for getting to the quarterback. His size and play style would be a natural fit for the Lions' defensive scheme, and his availability might align with Detroit’s needs, especially given Cleveland’s challenging season and uncertainty at quarterback.

Why Za'Darius Smith Could Be an Ideal Fit

Smith has consistently generated pressure throughout his career, and in 2023, he’s shown flashes of his Pro Bowl-caliber talent. In a Lions uniform, Smith could provide the necessary burst off the edge to complement Detroit’s defensive line, especially with Hutchinson’s status in flux. The Lions have shown that they’re willing to make aggressive moves when necessary, and adding a veteran like Smith would serve as a valuable asset for their playoff push.

Detroit Lions land DE Maxx Crosby has high praise Maxx Crosby reveals

The Bigger Picture

While some Lions fans may be disappointed by the news on Crosby, the reality is that Detroit has options. With Davis putting his foot down, any trade hopes surrounding Crosby can be set aside, allowing the Lions’ front office to turn its attention fully toward other potential solutions. Adding a proven playmaker like Za'Darius Smith could be the move that solidifies Detroit’s defense as they aim for a deep postseason run.

For now, though, Lions fans can set aside the dream of seeing Crosby in Honolulu Blue—at least for this season.

Previous article
Did Michigan RB Kalel Mullings ‘Stomp’ A Michigan State Staffer? [Video]
Next article
Michigan State RB Nate Carter Fuels ‘Lil Bro’ Mentality With Post Game Comment
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

E bell on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Chuck Tempalski on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Evie on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Steven M on Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby
Lions dye hard fan 45 years strong. I don’t care long as they win that’s all that matters on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Lions dye hard fan 45 years strong. I don’t care long as they win that’s all that matters on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Marc T on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Marc T on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Daniel Reed on Detroit Lions Lose Out On Potential Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson
Harry on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions