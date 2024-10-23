fb
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsRaiders Star Maxx Crosby Breaks Silence on Detroit Lions Trade Buzz
Detroit Lions

Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Breaks Silence on Detroit Lions Trade Buzz

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
11

Maxx Crosby, the standout defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, has been the subject of intense trade speculation in recent weeks, particularly among Detroit Lions fans. With the Lions in need of a strong pass rusher following Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending injury, fans have flooded social media with pleas for Crosby to join the squad. But despite the rumors swirling around, Crosby made it clear that he has no desire to leave the Raiders.

“Honestly, it’s crazy bro. Last year, there was some trade talk,” Crosby said, looking back at how the rumors first started. He noted that Lions fans have been particularly vocal, turning what was once light chatter into a full-on “pandemonium” of trade speculation.

Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby’s Commitment to the Raiders

Although some analysts have pointed out Crosby as a potential replacement for Hutchinson on the Lions' defense, Crosby remains loyal to the Raiders. “I want to be silver and black. I’ll say it loud and clear, I want to be a Raider,” Crosby stated as quoted by SI. He emphasized that, while he understands the nature of trade rumors in the NFL, he’s not looking to leave Las Vegas anytime soon.

Despite his clear stance, Crosby's social media has been flooded by fans from multiple teams, especially Detroit. “Every two seconds it’s Lions fans, Lions fans, Lions fans, Falcons fans, Bears fans,” Crosby explained, highlighting just how overwhelming the trade rumors have become.

The Rumor Mill Won’t Stop Spinning

Crosby’s recent comments about his drive to win have only added fuel to the fire. After mentioning that he’s focused on winning no matter where he plays, many speculated that Crosby was hinting at a potential move. He quickly clarified that this was not the case. “I wasn’t trying to say anything. I was literally just saying, ‘All I’m trying to do is win. I don’t care where I’m at,’” Crosby explained.

Though trade rumors are a constant part of the NFL, it’s clear that Crosby remains committed to the Raiders—at least for now. Detroit fans may continue to dream of seeing him in a Lions jersey, but Crosby's heart is set on staying in Las Vegas.

“You know where I’m at on Sundays. I’m out there hunting and dominating,” Crosby confidently stated, leaving no room for doubt about where his focus lies.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Catch Huge Break As Titans Trade Former All-Pro Receiver
Next article
Report Emerges on Titans QB Will Levis’ Status vs. Detroit Lions
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Daniel Reed on Detroit Lions Lose Out On Potential Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson
Harry on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Article sucks on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Joe nameth on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Rev on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Ravin on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Ravin on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Spanky on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Matt on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Bob on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions