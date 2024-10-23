Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Breaks Silence on Detroit Lions Trade Buzz

Maxx Crosby, the standout defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, has been the subject of intense trade speculation in recent weeks, particularly among Detroit Lions fans. With the Lions in need of a strong pass rusher following Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending injury, fans have flooded social media with pleas for Crosby to join the squad. But despite the rumors swirling around, Crosby made it clear that he has no desire to leave the Raiders.

“Honestly, it’s crazy bro. Last year, there was some trade talk,” Crosby said, looking back at how the rumors first started. He noted that Lions fans have been particularly vocal, turning what was once light chatter into a full-on “pandemonium” of trade speculation.

Maxx Crosby’s Commitment to the Raiders

Although some analysts have pointed out Crosby as a potential replacement for Hutchinson on the Lions' defense, Crosby remains loyal to the Raiders. “I want to be silver and black. I’ll say it loud and clear, I want to be a Raider,” Crosby stated as quoted by SI. He emphasized that, while he understands the nature of trade rumors in the NFL, he’s not looking to leave Las Vegas anytime soon.

Despite his clear stance, Crosby's social media has been flooded by fans from multiple teams, especially Detroit. “Every two seconds it’s Lions fans, Lions fans, Lions fans, Falcons fans, Bears fans,” Crosby explained, highlighting just how overwhelming the trade rumors have become.

The Rumor Mill Won’t Stop Spinning

Crosby’s recent comments about his drive to win have only added fuel to the fire. After mentioning that he’s focused on winning no matter where he plays, many speculated that Crosby was hinting at a potential move. He quickly clarified that this was not the case. “I wasn’t trying to say anything. I was literally just saying, ‘All I’m trying to do is win. I don’t care where I’m at,’” Crosby explained.

Though trade rumors are a constant part of the NFL, it’s clear that Crosby remains committed to the Raiders—at least for now. Detroit fans may continue to dream of seeing him in a Lions jersey, but Crosby's heart is set on staying in Las Vegas.

“You know where I’m at on Sundays. I’m out there hunting and dominating,” Crosby confidently stated, leaving no room for doubt about where his focus lies.