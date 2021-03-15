Rajon Rondo and 1st Round pick sent to Detroit Pistons in recent mock trade

Sharing is caring!

With the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching (10 days away at the time of this article), it is no stretch to think Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver will make another deal before the clock strikes midnight.

In a piece recently published in The Atheltic, James Edwards III put together some potential mock trades that the Pistons could consider.

One of those trades would send PG Delon Wright to the Atlanta Hawks for PG Rajon Rondo and a 2022 1st Round draft pick.

Here is what Edwards and Hawks beat writer Chris Kirschner have to say about the potential deal:

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta is in desperate need of production behind Trae Young, and adding Wright would give the Hawks a massive upgrade over Rondo, who is on a two-year deal. In this trade, Detroit would get a first-round pick simply because Rondo and his contract are negatives, and Wright is at least a useful and stable option. It’s probably too much for Wright, but Atlanta is desperate to be playoff mainstays.

Chris Kirschner, Atlanta Hawks beat writer: “At this point of both players’ careers, there’s no question Wright is the more useful player on the court. Backup point guard has been an issue for the Hawks this season, and it’s because Rondo hasn’t been impactful. The Hawks likely wouldn’t give up a first-round pick just to get off of Rondo’s contract. They do value his leadership and mentorship for the young players on the roster, so they would decline this trade.”

Nation, if this offer is on the table, should the Pistons accept it?