Rams DT Aaron Donald sends warning message to Lions QB Jared Goff

This coming Sunday, Jared Goff will play his former team for the first time when he and his Detroit Lions teammates travel to take on Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite playing on different sides of the ball, Goff and Donald were friends while they were teammates and they have remained close since Goff got traded to the Lions.

But just because they are friends does not mean Donald is going to take it easy on his buddy.

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Donald issued a warning to his former teammate.

“Just cracking jokes here and there,” Donald said Thursday after practice. “We going to do our job and get after him and try to have some success.”

“It ain’t going to be weird at all,” Donald said. “I told him, ‘Get ready.’ I told him I’m going to be coming after him, so he knows what it is.”

“He said something funny back,” Donald said. “But, that’s between us.”

Donald was asked what he may say to Goff if he sacks him.

“It could be anything. I might bark at him. Might say something. I don’t know,” Donald said. “It depends on how the game’s going, how the crowd’s got me pumped up. I’m more of that in-the-moment-type person so hopefully I get to him. Ask me after the game.”

The Lions are going to have a heck of a time containing Donald as he is the best defensive player in the NFL.