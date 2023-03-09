Rams GM Les Snead addresses Matthew Stafford rumor

On Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead addressed rumors that the team is looking to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford. Despite a report by Michael Lombardi stating that the Rams would “love to trade” Stafford, Snead made it clear that the team intends to rely on Stafford as a key player moving forward. Stafford was traded to the Rams prior to the 2021 season and played a significant role in the team's Super Bowl victory that year. However, injuries cut short his 2022 campaign, leading the Rams to cycle through several backup quarterbacks.

Why it Matters for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' 2022 season was a disappointment, with a lack of depth and injuries to key players contributing to a 5-12 finish. As the team looks to rebound, Snead has emphasized the importance of Stafford as a foundation for the franchise. While the team will need to make changes to get under the salary cap, Snead has stated that Stafford is “definitely one of our pillars” and someone the Rams will rely on moving forward.

Stafford will come heap in 2023 but not so cheap in 2024

Stafford's cap number is significant, standing at $20 million in 2023 and ballooning to $49.5 million in 2024. However, Snead believes that Stafford's presence on the roster will allow the team to improve quickly, rather than going through a lengthy rebuilding process. Snead has described the team's plans as a “remodel” rather than a “rebuild,” emphasizing the importance of key players like Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald as “weight-bearing walls” for the franchise.

To make necessary changes to the roster and get under the salary cap, the team may need to part ways with some veteran players and free agents. However, Snead has emphasized that the team will continue to build around Stafford and other key players in order to remain competitive. As the Rams look to move forward and improve on their disappointing 2022 season, Stafford's role as a foundation for the franchise will be crucial.

Bottom Line: Les Snead says Matthew Stafford is not going anywhere

Rams GM Les Snead has made it clear that the team intends to rely on quarterback Matthew Stafford as a key player moving forward. Despite rumors that the team is looking to trade Stafford, Snead has described the team's plans as a “remodel” rather than a “rebuild,” emphasizing the importance of Stafford and other key players as “weight-bearing walls” for the franchise. As the Rams look to rebound from a disappointing 2022 season, Stafford's presence on the roster will be crucial in the team's efforts to remain competitive.