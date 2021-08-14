Rams GM Les Snead explains how Jared Goff helped bring Matthew Stafford to L.A.

It still feels odd to say it but Matthew Stafford is now the starting QB for the Los Angeles Rams.

During the offseason, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes looked at all of the offers on the table and he decided to trade Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

But according to Rams GM Les Snead, Goff actually helped bring Stafford to Los Angeles.

Snead recently joined Colin Cowherd’s ‘Prime Cuts’ podcast and he said that had it not been for Goff helping to build the Rams into a contender, Stafford may have tried to get the Lions to trade him elsewhere.

Click below to listen to Snead’s comments. (33:25 mark)

<noscript><iframe style="width: 100%; max-width: 660px; overflow: hidden; background: transparent;" src="https://embed.podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/prime-cuts-bakers-comps-jets-mistake-wentzs-surprise/id1551365571?i=1000531990240" height="175" frameborder="0" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation"></noscript>