Rams star Aaron Donald comments on joining forces with Matthew Stafford

Late in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Rams Divisional Round loss to the Green Bay Packers, Rams defensive superstar Aaron Donald was shown crying on the sideline.

Donald was visually upset that his team was not going to have a chance to play for a Super Bowl berth, but that could change in 2021 as the Rams are trading the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

<noscript><iframe title="Aaron Donald *EMOTIONAL* On Sideline After Loss Against Packers" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a6RRPv4twSY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Donald said he was shocked by the trade but that he is excited about joining forces with Stafford. Donald also made it clear that he has nothing but love for Jared Goff, will be sent to the Lions once the trade becomes official.

“I’m pretty sure everybody was shocked by it,” Donald said during an appearance on theDan Patrick Show. “But Stafford’s a great quarterback. I’m excited about having him with the team, a veteran guy that knows the game, that’s been playing the game at a high level for a long time. It was a business decision that the Rams organization chose to make. I will always love Goff, that’s my brother forever, but I guess things didn’t work out how they wanted to, so they made a change.”

“I think there’s a lot of things that were said. Once you’re the starting QB, if things ain’t going how it’s supposed to go, you’re going to be talked about a lot,” Donald explained of Goff’s final months in Los Angeles. “I will never say nothing bad about Goff, that’s my brother. Always gonna keep in contact with him, always gonna talk.

“I wish nothing but the best for him in Detroit. We ain’t gonna worry about the negativity that’s talked about. He’s got a bright future ahead of him, a fresh start and hopefully he’ll do great things there.” Nation, do you think Stafford is enough to get the Rams over the hump and to a Super Bowl?