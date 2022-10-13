NFL News

Rams vs Cowboys brawl: Rams fans get knocked out during massive brawl with Cowboys fans [Video]

Rams vs Cowboys brawl: A massive parking lot brawl between Los Angeles Rams fans and Dallas Cowboys fans left multiple people knocked out.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Rams vs Cowboys Brawl
Inside the Article
Video emerges of massive Rams vs Cowboys brawl between fansMatthew Stafford fan gets taken down by Ezekiel Elliott fan

Rams vs Cowboys brawl

Featured Videos

A massive parking lot brawl between Los Angeles Rams fans and Dallas Cowboys fans left multiple people knocked out this past Sunday.

As you are about to see, the video shows multiple fights breaking out in the parking lot outside SoFi Stadium.

Video emerges of massive Rams vs Cowboys brawl between fans

As the video starts, you can see one Rams fan already knocked out cold before a Cowboys fan in a No. 88 jersey pummels a Rams fan in a No. 10 Cooper Kupp jersey.

Folks, this is absolutely disgusting to watch.

Matthew Stafford fan gets taken down by Ezekiel Elliott fan

The massive brawl was not the only incident to take place during last Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

Take a look as a Matthew Stafford fan gets taken down (mostly a slip) by an Ezekiel Elliott fan.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan State Michigan State to wear amazing helmet/uniform combo vs. Wisconsin
Next Article Moritz Seider Moritz Seider’s BIGGEST HITS from his rookie season [Video]
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Moritz Seider
Moritz Seider’s BIGGEST HITS from his rookie season [Video]
Rams vs Cowboys Brawl
Rams vs Cowboys brawl: Rams fans get knocked out during massive brawl with Cowboys fans [Video]
Michigan State
Michigan State to wear amazing helmet/uniform combo vs. Wisconsin
Michigan vs Penn State
Michigan vs Penn State: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Lost your password?