Rams vs Cowboys brawl: Rams fans get knocked out during massive brawl with Cowboys fans [Video]

Rams vs Cowboys brawl

A massive parking lot brawl between Los Angeles Rams fans and Dallas Cowboys fans left multiple people knocked out this past Sunday.

As you are about to see, the video shows multiple fights breaking out in the parking lot outside SoFi Stadium.

Video emerges of massive Rams vs Cowboys brawl between fans

As the video starts, you can see one Rams fan already knocked out cold before a Cowboys fan in a No. 88 jersey pummels a Rams fan in a No. 10 Cooper Kupp jersey.

Folks, this is absolutely disgusting to watch.

Matthew Stafford fan gets taken down by Ezekiel Elliott fan

The massive brawl was not the only incident to take place during last Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

Take a look as a Matthew Stafford fan gets taken down (mostly a slip) by an Ezekiel Elliott fan.