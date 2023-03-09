Rams would ‘love to trade’ Matthew Stafford

Could Matthew Stafford be playing for a new team in 2023? According to a report from Michael Lombardi, that is a possibility. On Thursday, Lombardi appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and he said that the Los Angeles Rams would “love to trade” Stafford, noting that Stafford is “fully available” if a team is interested in trading for him before the 2023 season. Stafford, of course, was traded to the Rams prior to the 2021 season. He ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

Key Points

Why it Matters for Matthew Stafford

Stafford, who is 35, is in the midst of a 4-year, $160 million deal with the Rams. His current contract goes through the 2026 season. During the 2022 season, Stafford played in just nine games after suffering a season-ending injury. Following his injury, there was some speculation that he could make the decision to retire from the NFL, but those rumors were quickly shut down by Stafford himself.