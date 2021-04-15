Rams WR Robert Woods excited to play with Matthew Stafford

Sharing is caring!

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford officially became a member of the Los Angeles Rams last month, as the blockbuster trade between his former squad and the Los Angeles Rams that saw Stafford head west in exchange for Jared Goff and a bevy of draft capital was recognized by the NFL upon the start of the new League calendar.

With a top-ranked defense and a new gun-slinging quarterback that should thrive in head coach Sean McVay‘s wide zone play-action offensive scheme, there’s really no reason to believe that Los Angeles shouldn’t have championship aspirations.

And sports betters have noticed, as the Rams currently hold the 3rd best odds to win the NFC, and own the 4th best odds to win Super Bowl 56.

One of Stafford’s new targets spoke earlier today on his excitement level of having a new QB in town, and what he feels Stafford will be bringing to Hollywood.

“I feel pretty good [about Matthew Stafford],” Rams wide receiver Robert Woods told The DA Show on Thursday. “I like what he’s done in Detroit, what he’s capable of bringing to Los Angeles, just his grit and grind to our offense. Super excited about what he can do to our passing game, and I can’t wait to get that 1,000 [receiving] yards again.”

Woods then went on to recall how he first met Stafford when he visited Detroit prior to his rookie season.

“It was actually on one of my visits as a to-be rookie, going to Detroit,” Woods said. “It was early offseason, and they were like, ‘Look at our quarterback, he’s in here working out.’ And it was Matthew Stafford. So, that was my first time meeting him on the treadmill, in the early offseason around January, already beginning his offseason grind. And now that we’re actually teammates, just bringing that same grind to LA, bringing him in with McVay and our offense, and just bringing him those playoff wins and getting to the Super Bowl.”

– – Quotes via Tom Hanslin Link – –