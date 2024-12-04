fb
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
NFL

Randy Moss Asks for Prayers as He Battles 'Something Internal'

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
NFL Hall of Famer and Minnesota Vikings legend Randy Moss shared a heartfelt message on Sunday, revealing that he has been “battling something internal” and is seeking prayers during this difficult time. Moss, now an analyst for ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, took to Instagram to ask for support from his fans and followers.

Randy Moss

“Throughout the week of the holidays, your boy has been battling something internal,” Moss said in the video. “I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put they blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times.”

While Moss did not provide specifics about the nature of his health battle, he emphasized the importance of self-care, especially for men. “Get y'all checkups, get your blood work done,” he urged, highlighting how crucial it is to stay on top of one’s health.

Moss also addressed concerns from viewers about his eyes appearing yellow during a recent appearance, explaining that he may be seen wearing sunglasses on TV moving forward. Despite these health struggles, Moss remained optimistic, stating, “Your boy gonna get through it, I've got a great team of doctors and I got a great family around me.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE MOSS MAKE THE ANNOUNCEMENT

Randy Moss, 47, is widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. His remarkable career spanned from 1998 to 2012, where he played for teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, and Tennessee Titans. Moss was known for his incredible speed, leaping ability, and knack for making spectacular catches. He finished his career with 982 receptions, 15,292 receiving yards, and 156 touchdowns, making him a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2018.

Moss has since transitioned to a successful career in broadcasting, offering his insights and analysis on Sunday NFL Countdown. He is revered not just for his athletic achievements but for his larger-than-life personality and contributions to the game of football. Fans are now rallying around him as he faces this personal health challenge.

As Moss continues to focus on his recovery, his message to take care of one’s health resonates with many. The football community, including Moss’ former teammates and fans, have expressed their well wishes and support for the legendary wide receiver during this trying time.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
