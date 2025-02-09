Randy Moss Breaks Down Crying Upon Return to NFL on ESPN [Video]

On Super Bowl Sunday, the legendary Randy Moss made a heartwarming return to NFL on ESPN after taking a leave of absence to undergo treatment for cancer. The emotional moment was captured live during the network’s Super Bowl pregame show, as Moss was greeted with a special tribute from his former teammates, coaches, colleagues, and current NFL players.

As the video played, filled with heartfelt messages wishing him well, Moss was visibly moved. When the camera cut back to him, he could be seen wiping tears from his eyes, clearly overcome with emotion by the outpouring of support he had received during his challenging time away. He took a moment to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, expressing his deep gratitude for the love and encouragement he had felt from the NFL community.

WELCOME BACK RANDY 👏



Lots of emotions celebrating the return of Randy Moss to Countdown ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CFi1mu0yl6 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 9, 2025

Moss, who has had a storied career both on and off the field, has long been a beloved figure in football, and his return to the broadcast booth was a moment of celebration for fans and colleagues alike. His ability to stay resilient throughout his battle with cancer and his emotional return to the world of NFL coverage was a powerful reminder of the strength and support that the sports community can offer during difficult times.

“Welcome back, Randy!” echoed across the screen, as the football world celebrated his return, not just as a Hall of Famer, but as a fighter who continues to inspire.