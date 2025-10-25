Ranking the Detroit Lions Remaining 10 Games From Easiest to Hardest

The Detroit Lions will come off their bye week sitting near the top of the NFC, but the road to January will be anything but simple. Each matchup from here on out will play a major role in determining playoff seeding and home-field advantage.

Here’s a look at Detroit’s final 10 games, ranked from easiest to hardest, based on opponent quality, venue, and timing within the season.

1. Week 12 vs. New York Giants (1:00 PM, FOX)

The Lions’ most favorable remaining matchup comes at home against a struggling Giants team that has had trouble finding rhythm this season. Playing in front of the Ford Field crowd gives Detroit a clear edge against a team that has yet to find consistency on either side of the ball.

2. Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM, FOX)

Detroit opens its post-bye stretch with a divisional matchup against the Vikings. Minnesota has been competitive but uneven, and the Lions’ home advantage should make this the more manageable of their two meetings. Starting strong in divisional play will set the tone for the rest of the year.

3. Week 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 PM, CBS)

The Steelers visit Ford Field in late December, and while their defense keeps them in games, offensive inconsistency has been an issue. Detroit’s balance and home-field environment make this one of the more favorable matchups left on the slate.

4. Week 17 at Minnesota Vikings (4:30 PM, Netflix)

The Lions’ second meeting with the Vikings comes on the road. Road divisional games are never easy, and U.S. Bank Stadium’s noise will play a factor, but Detroit matches up well if it maintains its current form.

5. Week 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:15 PM, Prime Video)

Detroit’s first true national showcase of the stretch run comes under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football. Dallas brings one of the most complete rosters in the NFC, and while the Lions have the advantage at home, this will be a major test against a physical and well-rounded opponent.

6. Week 18 at Chicago Bears (TBD)

Closing the season in Chicago is always unpredictable. Weather could play a role, and divisional games tend to get scrappy, especially when one team is fighting for postseason position. The Bears have shown flashes, but Detroit’s preparation and experience should keep this one manageable if business is handled early.

7. Week 10 at Washington Commanders (4:25 PM, FOX)

Washington has been competitive throughout the year, especially at home. Their defensive front can create problems, and the Lions will need to stay sharp to avoid a midseason slip-up on the road. This is a game that could be trickier than it looks on paper.

8. Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM, FOX)

Thanksgiving week brings another chapter in one of the NFC North’s oldest rivalries. The Packers have been efficient and disciplined, and this one could carry major implications for the division crown. Ford Field will be electric, but this is far from a sure thing.

9. Week 15 at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 PM, FOX)

Heading to Los Angeles in mid-December is one of the tougher road trips on Detroit’s schedule. The Rams have been one of the NFC’s most balanced teams, and this could serve as a playoff preview. The Lions will need to stay poised in what could be a high-stakes, high-energy atmosphere.

10. Week 11 at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 PM, NBC)

The toughest challenge remaining comes in prime time at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are always a tough out at home, especially under the lights. The Lions will need to bring their most disciplined, physical brand of football to pull out a win in one of the league’s most hostile environments.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions face a stretch that mixes winnable home games with a handful of potential playoff previews. Ford Field will host several marquee matchups down the stretch, but road trips to Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Washington will test this team’s resilience.

If Detroit can take care of business against its lower-tier opponents and split the tougher matchups, it’ll remain in excellent position to compete for the NFC’s top seed come January.