Sunday, July 5, 2020
Ranking the Detroit Lions uniform combinations

Detroit Lions News
By Don Drysdale
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a photo showing their five current uniform combinations and asked their followers to rank them from favorite to least favorite.

In my opinion, No. 1 (Throwback uniform) is my favorite by far, while No. 5 (All gray) is painful to look at and is easily my least favorite. Here is my overall rankings.

  1. No. 1
  2. No. 5
  3. No. 3
  4. No. 4
  5. No. 2

Nation, what do you think?

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

