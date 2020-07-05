Ranking the Detroit Lions uniform combinations

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions tweeted out a photo showing their five current uniform combinations and asked their followers to rank them from favorite to least favorite.

In my opinion, No. 1 (Throwback uniform) is my favorite by far, while No. 5 (All gray) is painful to look at and is easily my least favorite. Here is my overall rankings.

Nation, what do you think?

Imagine it.

It's Sunday and the Lions are about to run out of the tunnel. Which uniform combo are you wearing?

Rank your combos from favorite to least favorite. pic.twitter.com/d7sXfoe0N1

— Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 5, 2020