Ranking the quarterbacks in the NFC North

When it comes to the NFL, the most important position on a football team is quarterback.

Sure, it takes a well-rounded roster to win championships but without a solid QB, it is tough to do that on a regular basis.

Here is how I rank the NFC North quarterbacks heading into the 2020 season.

No. 4 – Nick Foles (Chicago Bears)

What? Did we catch you off guard? Were you expecting to see Mitchell Trubisky in the No. 4 slot? Well, though Trubisky may end up starting in Week 1, that is no guarantee as newly acquired signal-caller Nick Foles is the better quarterback.

No. 3 – Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)

I don’t know why, but some people throw shade at Kirk Cousins whenever they get the opportunity. Personally, I believe Cousins is a solid quarterback and he proved that in 2019 when he completed 69.1% of his passes while throwing 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

No. 2 – Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions)

There has been some debate about who is the better quarterback, Kirk Cousins or Matthew Stafford? In my opinion, Matthew Stafford is EXTREMELY talented and if he can stay healthy in 2020, the world will find that out. Before breaking his back in 2019, Stafford was on pace to throw for just shy of 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns.

No. 1 – Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

I did consider putting Stafford at No. 1 on this list but Stafford’s interception rate 1.7% or higher in each of the past four seasons is more than double what Aaron Rodgers has been over the past couple of seasons (0.7% and 0.3%). Though Rodgers is on the decline, only 26 touchdown passes in 2019, he is still extremely smart with the football and he BARELY gets the nod over Stafford.

PREDICTION: By the time the end of the season rolls around, Stafford will take over the No. 1 spot on this list.