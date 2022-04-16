Ranking the NFL’s Top 22 General Managers

We are now under two weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft and NFL.com has released its Top 22 NFL General Manager Rankings for the upcoming season.

We were hoping to see where Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes fell on the list but the writer, Gregg Rosenthal, did not include Holmes because he is “too new.”

Here is what Rosenthal had to say about Holmes.

Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions: Unlike Fontenot in Atlanta, Holmes’ first year in Detroit hit all the right rebuild notes. The Lions compiled a promising coaching staff and began to find young players to build around. Now they just have to do it again and they could be contending by Year 3.

Here are the Top 2 on the list. Click here to see the full rankings.

1) Brandon Beane/Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

No team is doing it better, and these two — along with Allen — deserve credit for helping to get funding for a new Bills stadium.