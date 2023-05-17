The Detroit Lions 2023 schedule has been released and though we already knew which teams they will be playing, we know know exactly when they will be playing them. With the schedule being established, we thought it would be a fun exercise to go through and rank the quarterbacks the Lions will be playing against during the upcoming season. It's no surprise that the best QB the Lions will play in 2023 is Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller, Patrick Mahomes.

Key Points

The Lions 2023 schedule has been released

The Lions will play 14 different QBs in 2023

Patrick Mahomes will be the best QB the Lions will play in 2023

Ranking the QBs on the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule

Here is how we rank the quarterbacks on the Lions' schedule:

- Advertisement -

1. Patrick Mahomes – Chiefs

2. Justin Herbert – Chargers

3. Lamar Jackson – Ravens

4. Dak Prescott – Cowboys

5. Geno Smith – Seahawks

- Advertisement -

6. Kirk Cousins – Vikings

7. Justin Fields – Bears

8. Derek Carr – Saints

- Advertisement -

9. Russell Wilson – Broncos

10. Jimmy Garoppolo – Raiders

11. Jordan Love – Packers

12. Bryce Young – Panthers

13. Desmond Ridder – Falcons

14. Baker Mayfield – Buccaneers

Bottom Line: The Lions will be tested

When you look at the Lions' schedule for he upcoming season, there is no question about it that they will have their work cut out for them in a handful of weeks as they take on quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Dak Prescott. That being said, the Lions will also have a handful of weeks where they play quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield, Desmond Ridder, and Bryce Young. How would you rank the quarterbacks on the Lions' 2023 schedule?