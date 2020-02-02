Ranking the Top 10 Super Bowls of All-Time

36.1 F
Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

When looking back at the history of the Super Bowl, there have been some absolutely amazing games. The question is, which of the 53 Super Bowls are the top 10 of all-time?

Well, it’s time to find out!

Check out this countdown of the Top 10 Super Bowls of All-time.

10 – Super Bowl XXXII (1998) Denver 31 Green Bay 24

Embed from Getty Images

Terrell Davis may have been playing with a migraine, but the headache he gave the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl was even worse, as he rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Who can forget John Elway being tackled and looking like a helicopter?

Denver Broncos GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

9 – Super Bowl III (1969) New York Jets 16 Baltimore Colts 7

Embed from Getty Images

After guaranteeing a victory, Joe Namath of the New York Jets delivered in what is still considered one of the biggest upsets in American sports history.

New York Jets Football GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

8 –  Super Bowl XXIII (1989) San Francisco 49ers 20  Cincinnati Bengals 16

Embed from Getty Images

Joe Montana did not get the nickname, “Cool Joe” for nothing. In Super Bowl XXIII, Montana calmly led the 49ers offense down the field before finding Dwight Clark for the game-winner.

7 – Super Bowl XXXIV (2000) St. Louis Rams 23  Tennessee Titans 16

Embed from Getty Images

After the Rams took a 23-16 lead following a Kurt Warner to Isaac Bruce 73-yard touchdown, the Titans had one more chance. Steve McNair led his team down the field, but on the final play, Kevin Dyson came up one yard short. Warner threw for 414 yards and two touchdowns and was named MVP of the game.

Tennessee Titans Nfl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

6 – Super Bowl XXV (1991) New York Giants 20  Buffalo Bills 19

Embed from Getty Images

It only takes two words to describe this Super Bowl. “Wide-Right.”

Super Bowl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

5 – Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) N.E. Patriots 32  Carolina Panthers 29

Embed from Getty Images

This one started off slow as the Patriots took a 14-10 lead into the half. After a scoreless third quarter, New England and Carolina played one of the best fourth quarters in Super Bowl history. With just four seconds remaining in the game, it was Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri who drilled a 41-yard field goal to win it.

New England Patriots GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

4 –  Super Bowl XLIX (2015) New England Patriots 28  Seattle Seahawks 24

Embed from Getty Images

When you have Marshawn Lynch on your team, you GIVE HIM THE BALL! For some reason, the Seahawks elected to throw the ball and Malcolm Butler of the Patriots made a huge play to seal the deal.

Super Bowl Nfl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

3 – Super Bowl XIII (1979) Pittsburgh Steelers 35  Dallas Cowboys 31

Embed from Getty Images

Terry Bradshaw threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns on his way to the Super Bowl MVP. After a Bradshaw to Lynn Swann touchdown to put the Steelers in front 35-17, Roger Staubach orchestrated two drives resulting in touchdowns to cut the lead to four, but when time ran out, it was Pittsburgh that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Superbowl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

2 – Super Bowl XLII (2008) New York Giants 17  New England Patriots 14

Embed from Getty Images

After becoming just the second team to finish the regular season undefeated, the New England Patriots entered the Super Bowl as a 12-point favorite over the New York Giants. Eli Manning was able to connect with David Tyree for one of the most memorable catches in Super Bowl history to help lead the Giants to the huge upset.

New York Giants GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

T1 – Super Bowl LI (2017) New England Patriots 34  Atlanta Falcons 28

Embed from Getty Images

After the Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 lead, it looked like the rest of the game was just a formality and Atlanta was going to win the Super Bowl. That’s when Tom Brady turned into Superman once again and led the Patriots to 19 fourth-quarter points, sending the game to overtime. In overtime, New England won the toss and then took care of business by marching down the field and scoring the Super Bowl-winning touchdown.

Super Bowl Win GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

T1 – Super Bowl LII (2018) Philadelphia Eagles 41 New England Patriots 33

Embed from Getty Images

I’m sorry, but after really thinking about it, it was just too hard to pick between Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LII!

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly played like they had nothing to lose in Super Bowl LII and because of that, they took a 22-12 lead into the half. Not surprisingly, Tom Brady, who tossed for a whopping 505 yards and three touchdowns, led the Patriots back as they took a 33-32 lead. But it was Nick Foles that got the last laugh as he led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory to give Philadelphia their first Super Bowl win in team history.

 

