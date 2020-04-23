41.2 F
Rapoport: Detroit Lions engaged in trade talks with multiple teams

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions “have been engaged with multiple teams about potentially trading out of the No. 3 spot, sources say.” Rapoport added that these trade talks have “heated up over the past 24 hours.”

Though Rapoport did not specify which teams the Lions have “been engaged” with, a report surfaced earlier this morning that the Lions have plans to trade with the Dolphins or Giants.

You can see that report by clicking the link below.

Report: Detroit Lions have plans to trade with Dolphins or Giants

By Don Drysdale
Views56

