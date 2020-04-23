Rapoport: Detroit Lions engaged in trade talks with multiple teams

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions “have been engaged with multiple teams about potentially trading out of the No. 3 spot, sources say.” Rapoport added that these trade talks have “heated up over the past 24 hours.”

More than ever, teams will try to work out trades before the NFL Draft begins just in case. To that point: The #Lions have been engaged with multiple teams on potentially trading out of the No. 3 spot, sources say. Things have heated up over the last 24 hours. 🔥 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2020

Though Rapoport did not specify which teams the Lions have “been engaged” with, a report surfaced earlier this morning that the Lions have plans to trade with the Dolphins or Giants.

