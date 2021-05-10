Rapper J. Cole signs with professional basketball team

Sharing is caring!

The real is back, the ville is back… dropping buckets.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that rapper J. Cole has signed with the Rwanda’s Patriots B.B.C of the Basketball Africa League to play three to six games for them this season.

Sources: American rap star J. Cole is signing a deal in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda's Patriots B.B.C. J. Cole will play 3-to-6 games, the first of which on Sunday vs. Nigeria. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

Cole’s first appearance will come on Sunday against Nigeria.

While this game will almost assuredly not be televised on ESPN, we’re sure there is a stream floating around the internet if you wanted to watch how a man who goes double platinum with no features gets busy on the court.