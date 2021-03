Sharing is caring!

Regardless of what level of hockey you happen to be watching, there is not much that gets the blood flowing like a good goalie fight.

That’s exactly what happened in the ECHL when the Wheeling Nailers took on the Utah Grizzlies.

Watch as both goaltenders go toe-to-toe with the fight ending with a bodyslam.

Goalie fight in the Nailers game. Wheeling's Francois Brassard vs. Utah's Kevin Carr pic.twitter.com/ujBuOFqmm2 — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) February 28, 2021