Packers Trade Former Michigan Standout Rashan Gary

The Green Bay Packers are moving on from defensive lineman Rashan Gary.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers are finalizing a trade that will send Gary to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a late-round 2027 NFL Draft pick. (UPDATE: According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers are getting a fourth-round pick in the deal)

While the move may catch some casual observers off guard, it does not come as a major surprise around the league. Many expected Green Bay to explore trade options for Gary rather than simply releasing him.

Former Michigan Star Moving On

Gary starred at the Michigan Wolverines football before entering the NFL and was selected by the Packers with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Over time, he developed into one of Green Bay’s most productive defensive players and an important part of the team’s pass rush.

:

106 games played

46.5 sacks

154 solo tackles

7 forced fumbles

During the 2025 season, Gary finished with:

7.5 sacks

25 solo tackles

1 forced fumble

Cowboys Add Pass-Rush Help

For Dallas, the move brings in a proven edge defender who still has plenty of productive football ahead of him.

At 28 years old, Gary provides the Cowboys with another experienced pass rusher to bolster their defensive front as they continue to prioritize building pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

A Move That Was Expected

For the Packers, this deal allows the team to recoup draft capital rather than losing Gary for nothing.

Reports leading up to the move suggested Green Bay was actively exploring trade options, making a deal like this a logical outcome instead of an outright release.

By moving Gary now, the Packers free up resources while adding a future draft pick as they continue reshaping their roster heading into the next phase of team building.