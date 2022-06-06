Rasheed Wallace reportedly lands NBA coaching job

According to a report from Shams Charania, former Detroit Pistons F Rasheed Wallace has landed an NBA coaching gig.

Charania is reporting that Wallace has agreed on a deal to be an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham.

Charania noted that Wallace and Ham were part of the 2003-2004 Pistons team that won the NBA Championship over the Lakers.

Sources: Four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has agreed on a deal to be an assistant coach for the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham. Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. Memphis‘ Penny Hardaway hinted today Wallace may join Ham in LA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2022

Rasheed Wallace is back in the NBA

Prior to accepting the job as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers, Wallace was an assistant at Memphis under head coach, Penny Hardaway.

During his NBA career as a player, Wallace was an All-Star on four occasions, including in 2006 and 2008 while he was a member of the Detroit Pistons.

His highest scoring season came during the 2001-2002 season when he averaged 19.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Maybe Sheed can add to his amazing list of memorable quotes such as the following:

“Ball don’t lie”

“As long as somebody ‘CTC,’ at the end of the day I’m with them. For all you that don’t know what CTC means, that’s ‘Cut The Check.”

“A shooter takes shots, a shotter makes shots.”

“Everybody needs help, even Superman. That’s why he had the Justice League.”

“Everyone in their career is going to go through a slump, but the thing is how you react to it. You’re either going to talk about it or you’re going to try to shoot your way out of it and I’m going to try to shoot my way out of it.”

Nation, how do you think Rasheed Wallace will do with the Lakers? Do you think he will eventually land a head coaching gig?

