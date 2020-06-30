41.2 F
Rasheed Wallace takes to Instagram to trash Detroit Pistons ownership

Detroit Pistons News
By Arnold Powell

There is no question about it, Rasheed Wallace is one of the most animated players ever to lace up his shoes for the Detroit Pistons.

Over his six seasons in the Motor City, ‘Sheed’ became one of the most beloved players in that Pistons’ era as he helped lead the team to an NBA Championship.

Now, Wallace is not too happy with the Pistons organization (specifically, ownership and management) as he made clear on his latest Instagram post.

It started with Wallace posting a photo to his Instagram account showing him laying on the Palace floor for the last time, with the following comment:

“Last time in The Palace for @ripcity3232 jersey night.. haven’t fucked with the pistons since!! Many great moments in that building.. too bad they tore it down for a shopping center and condos smh… “

When asked what “his beef” is with the Pistons right now, Sheed replied, “organization isn’t being ran right…need new owners and management.”

Sheed also made it clear that he never had a problem with Detroit or the people but that the “new regime is where the disconnect is.”

Nation, what are your thoughts on what Rasheed has to say about the current Pistons regime?

Arnold Powell

