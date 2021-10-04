Ravens coach John Harbaugh responds to ‘insult’ from Broncos coach Vic Fangio

The Baltimore Ravens got under the skin of the Denver Broncos late in yesterday’s game, during which the Ravens had Lamar Jackson carry the ball on the last play of the day instead of doing the tradition action of taking a knee in an attempt to break the record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games originally set by the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1974 to 1977.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was not a fan of Baltimore’s actions, to put it nicely.

“I thought it was kind of bulls—. I expected it from them,” Fangio said. “Thirty-seven years of pro ball I’ve never seen anything like that … but it was to be expected, and we expected it.”

However, Harbaugh dismissed Fangio’s comments.

“I thought we were on good terms,” he said Monday. “We had a nice chat before the game. We’ve known each other for a long time. I promise you, I’m not going to give that insult one second thought.”

He also explained that the only reason why they had the opportunity to run the ball late was thanks to an interception thrown by Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

