WATCH: Ravens React After Lions Draft Derrick Moore in Round 2

The Detroit Lions made one of the more aggressive moves of the 2026 NFL Draft when they traded up in the second round to select Derrick Moore.

Now, thanks to newly released behind the scenes footage from the Baltimore Ravens draft room, fans can see exactly how Baltimore reacted when Detroit jumped in front of them.

And yes, there was definitely some frustration inside the Ravens war room.

Lions jumped Ravens to land Derrick Moore

Detroit moved from Pick No. 50 to Pick No. 44 in Round 2 to secure Moore, one of the draft’s most intriguing edge rushers out of University of Michigan.

The move immediately sparked speculation because Ravens head coach Jesse Minter previously coached Moore at Michigan.

Many believed Baltimore had significant interest in selecting him.

But according to the Ravens’ war room footage, the organization may actually have preferred another player.

Ravens appeared focused on Zion Young

Throughout the video, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta repeatedly discussed the team’s high grade on defensive end Zion Young.

“I think Young is worth taking, right?” DeCosta asked as quoted by Pride of Detroit.

Hall of Fame executive Ozzie Newsome agreed.

“We got a first round grade on Young,” DeCosta later added.

According to the video, Baltimore viewed Young as the second best player available entering Day 2 of the draft.

So when the Lions traded ahead of them, DeCosta initially believed Detroit was taking Young.

“Yeah, that’s gonna be for Zion Young… GOD!” DeCosta said in frustration after the trade was announced.

Moments later, the Lions selected Moore instead.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO

Lions and Ravens nearly completed same trade

Another fascinating detail revealed in the footage was that Detroit actually had a potential trade framework in place with Baltimore.

According to the video, the Lions could have moved from Pick No. 50 to Pick No. 45 by sending:

Lions Receive Ravens Receive Pick No. 45 Pick No. 50 Pick No. 128

Instead, Detroit pivoted and completed essentially the same deal one spot earlier, jumping Baltimore entirely to secure Moore.

The Ravens eventually selected Young at No. 45 overall.

Brad Holmes once again showed aggressive approach

The sequence was another example of Brad Holmes trusting his instincts and aggressively targeting players the Lions valued highly.

Detroit clearly viewed Moore as worth the move.

And if Moore develops into the disruptive pass rusher the Lions believe he can become, nobody in Detroit will care about surrendering the No. 128 pick to get him.