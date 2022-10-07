Detroit Pistons and NBA Archive

Raw footage emerges of Draymond Green violently punching Jordan Poole

You have likely heard that Draymond Green recently punched Jordan Poole during practice. Video has emerged showing the incident.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Draymond Green Jordan Poole
What happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole?

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both play for the Golden State Warriors but that does not mean they are best buddies.

Of course, this should not exactly come as a big surprise as Green bleeds green (Michigan State) and Poole is Maize and Blue through and through (Michigan).

What happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole?

According to a report from The Athletic, former Michigan State star Draymond Green got into a heated argument with former Michigan star Jordan Poole and it ended with Green forcefully striking Poole.

When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said.

Via The Athletic
The report from The Athletic added that the Warriors are seriously considering disciplinary action against Green.

Raw footage shows Draymond Green violently punching Jordan Poole

On Friday, TMZ Sports released a video of the altercation and as you can see, Green came at Poole and got in his face, Poole shoved Green, and Green proceeded to punch Poole square in the face

Nation, what type of suspension should Draymond Green face after violently punching Jordan Poole in the face?

Raw footage emerges of Draymond Green violently punching Jordan Poole
