Raw footage emerges of Draymond Green violently punching Jordan Poole

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both play for the Golden State Warriors but that does not mean they are best buddies.
What happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole?
According to a report from The Athletic, former Michigan State star Draymond Green got into a heated argument with former Michigan star Jordan Poole and it ended with Green forcefully striking Poole.
The report from The Athletic added that the Warriors are seriously considering disciplinary action against Green.
When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said.Via The Athletic
Raw footage shows Draymond Green violently punching Jordan Poole
On Friday, TMZ Sports released a video of the altercation and as you can see, Green came at Poole and got in his face, Poole shoved Green, and Green proceeded to punch Poole square in the face
Nation, what type of suspension should Draymond Green face after violently punching Jordan Poole in the face?