On Monday, the Cleveland Browns confirmed that All-Pro DE Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident.

The Browns that the accident occurred as Garrett was leaving the facility after practice and that he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

#Browns confirm that Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 26, 2022

From News 5 Cleveland:

Garrett attended practice in Berea on Monday morning. After he left the facility, seemingly on his way home, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth while driving south on State Road near Sharon Copley Road. There was a female passenger in the car, according to OSHP.

The car went off the right side of the road and the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a rest, OSHP officials told News 5.

Both Garrett and the female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Both were wearing seatbelts. OSHP troopers said Garrett’s injuries were minor.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash, according to OSHP. Traffic charges are pending.

The Browns released this statement Monday evening:

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

Raw video footage shows Myles Garrett just moments after scary accident

Myles Garrett has since been released from the hospital after being treated for injuries. According to Garrett’s agent, he did not break any bones in the accident.

From ESPN:

Body cam footage provided to ESPN by the Medina County Sherriff’s Office showed first responders tending to Garrett shortly after the crash.

First responders are seen examining both of Garrett’s arms while he sits on the grass. Eventually, they help Garrett off the ground and walk slowly with him to a nearby ambulance.

The female passenger is seen lying down while another responder examines her.

Raw Video: Police footage shows #Browns Myles Garrett following his frightening single vehicle car crash. (WKYC)pic.twitter.com/7nDQkKKu6r — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2022