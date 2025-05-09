Ray Agnew Ahemed Hassanein development

Lions Assistant GM Ray Agnew Details Where Ahmed Hassanein Must Improve

Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew says rookie edge Ahemed Hassanein must grow his toolbox as a pass rusher during rookie minicamp and early development.

Detroit Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew met with local media ahead of rookie minicamp and shared some insight into what the team hopes to develop in rookie edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein.

Hassanein, a sixth-round pick out of Boise State, comes to Detroit with elite college production and a relentless motor, but Agnew made it clear that the team is focused on his growth at the NFL level.

“I just need to see some growth,” Agnew said as quoted by AtoZ Sports. “It’ll be some growing pains on this level, because you got pretty good football players on this level. Just see him as he get taught, you know more tools in his tool belt as far as a pass rusher. Using his hands better, learning when to rush with leverage, learning when you got the sweet spot and turn the corner. So, just learning some nuances of the game.”

The Lions love Hassanein’s energy and work ethic, but with limited edge depth behind Aidan Hutchinson, the coaching staff is looking to sharpen his technique and turn that raw talent into reliable production.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

