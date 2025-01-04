Brad Holmes’ Right-Hand Man Could Move On From Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions could soon face a significant change in their front office. On Saturday, Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer released his annual list of “Hot Names to Watch as Future NFL GMs,” and included Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew. Agnew, who has worked closely with general manager Brad Holmes, has built a strong reputation due to his diverse skill set and leadership qualities.

A Rising Star in NFL Front Offices

Here’s what Breer wrote about Ray Agnew:

“Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew: Brad Holmes’s right-hand man has a vast, and diverse, volume of experiences—as a player, a player-development guy, a scout and now an executive—and brings an Ozzie Newsome-type presence as a leader. His ability to judge and evaluate players on a personal level is something that’s been highlighted by everyone who’s been around him too, and it’s pretty obvious to see in the job that the Lions have done in bringing in the right kinds of people the last three years. So it’s easy to see where a team who likes Aaron Glenn or Ben Johnson would be interested in pairing them with Agnew.”

Agnew’s blend of experiences, from being a former player to his current role as an executive, makes him one of the most intriguing names in the NFL. His ability to evaluate players not just as athletes but as people has been critical in building the Lions' roster over the last three years, with the franchise’s recent successes serving as a testament to his impact.

What’s Next for Ray Agnew?

With his rising profile, Ray Agnew could be a prime candidate for GM roles across the NFL. His unique perspective—gained from his time as a player, scout, and executive—gives him the tools to succeed in a leadership position. As the Lions continue to grow, Agnew's potential departure would be a significant turning point for the organization.

As teams begin to seek new leadership for their front offices, it remains to be seen whether Agnew will stay with the Lions or take the leap to lead another franchise. Either way, his work with Detroit has set him up as one of the brightest minds in the NFL front office, and his future is one to watch.