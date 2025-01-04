fb
Saturday, January 4, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsBrad Holmes' Right-Hand Man Could Move On From Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes’ Right-Hand Man Could Move On From Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions could soon face a significant change in their front office. On Saturday, Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer released his annual list of “Hot Names to Watch as Future NFL GMs,” and included Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew. Agnew, who has worked closely with general manager Brad Holmes, has built a strong reputation due to his diverse skill set and leadership qualities.

Detroit Lions could lose key front office member

A Rising Star in NFL Front Offices

Here’s what Breer wrote about Ray Agnew:

“Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew: Brad Holmes’s right-hand man has a vast, and diverse, volume of experiences—as a player, a player-development guy, a scout and now an executive—and brings an Ozzie Newsome-type presence as a leader. His ability to judge and evaluate players on a personal level is something that’s been highlighted by everyone who’s been around him too, and it’s pretty obvious to see in the job that the Lions have done in bringing in the right kinds of people the last three years. So it’s easy to see where a team who likes Aaron Glenn or Ben Johnson would be interested in pairing them with Agnew.”

Agnew’s blend of experiences, from being a former player to his current role as an executive, makes him one of the most intriguing names in the NFL. His ability to evaluate players not just as athletes but as people has been critical in building the Lions' roster over the last three years, with the franchise’s recent successes serving as a testament to his impact.

Detroit Lions

What’s Next for Ray Agnew?

With his rising profile, Ray Agnew could be a prime candidate for GM roles across the NFL. His unique perspective—gained from his time as a player, scout, and executive—gives him the tools to succeed in a leadership position. As the Lions continue to grow, Agnew's potential departure would be a significant turning point for the organization.

As teams begin to seek new leadership for their front offices, it remains to be seen whether Agnew will stay with the Lions or take the leap to lead another franchise. Either way, his work with Detroit has set him up as one of the brightest minds in the NFL front office, and his future is one to watch.

Previous article
When Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn Can Start Interviewing for Head Coaching Jobs
Next article
Dan Campbell’s Family Gets ‘One Pride’ Pizza Delivery Message Before Epic Vikings Showdown [Photo]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
TINA HESSELMEYER on Scott Harris Discusses Spencer Torkelson’s New Role With Detroit Tigers
Karly Davidson on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment
theCreedfather on Dan Campbell Fires Back at Criticism Over Lions’ Using Stumblebum Trick Play Against Bears
Les on Detroit Lions Waive Defensive Lineman Following Win Over Bears
Bryan R. Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Bryan R Van on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Baruch on Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Point Spread Revealed
schatzi on Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions