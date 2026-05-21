Detroit Lions Receive Positive Front Office News Involving Ray Agnew

It appears the Detroit Lions will keep one of their top front office executives for at least another season.

According to reports from CBS Sports and NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew is not among the finalists for the Minnesota Vikings general manager position.

That likely means Agnew will return to Detroit for the 2026 season.

Vikings reportedly narrowed list to five finalists

Jones reported this week that Minnesota is moving forward with in person, second round interviews following the NFL owners meetings in Florida.

According to the report, the five finalists are:

Rob Brzezinski, Vikings interim GM

Reed Burckhardt, Broncos assistant GM

Terrance Gray, Bills assistant GM

John McKay, Rams assistant GM

Nolan Teasley, Seahawks front office executive

Agnew was previously considered a potential candidate earlier in the process but did not advance to the final round.

Ray Agnew remains important part of Lions front office

Agnew has become a respected figure inside Detroit’s organization since joining the Lions front office.

Working alongside general manager Brad Holmes, Agnew has helped oversee one of the NFL’s most impressive roster rebuilds over the past several years.

Detroit has transformed from a struggling franchise into a legitimate Super Bowl contender during that span, thanks largely to strong drafting, aggressive roster construction, and player development.

Because of that success, it is not surprising Agnew has continued drawing interest around the league.

Lions continue retaining key leadership pieces

One of the biggest offseason storylines surrounding Detroit has involved whether other teams would continue targeting members of the Lions’ coaching staff and front office.

Former coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn already landed head coaching jobs elsewhere in recent years, while several Lions executives and assistants continue receiving league wide interest.

For now, though, Detroit appears set to keep another major front office piece in place heading into 2026.

And that is probably very good news for the Lions.