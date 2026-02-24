Rayshaun Benny Reveals Strong Detroit Lions Interest Ahead of NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft still roughly two months away, the NFL Scouting Combine has officially flipped the switch on draft season, and one familiar name is starting to pop up on the Detroit Lions’ radar.

Former Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny revealed this week that Detroit is among the teams that have shown significant interest in him during the pre-draft process.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Benny said his meetings across the league have been overwhelmingly positive, but a few teams clearly stood out—including the Lions.

“I had good meetings with pretty much every team,” Benny said. “They liked my energy and my versatility. Almost every meeting stuck out to me for a different reason. I stayed true to myself. They all liked me for the most part.”

That versatility has been a calling card for Benny throughout his career at Michigan, where he was used in multiple roles along the defensive front. His ability to contribute as an interior disruptor while also holding up against the run has caught the attention of evaluators looking for scheme-flexible defensive linemen.

When asked which teams left the strongest impression, Benny didn’t hesitate to name names.

“I did feel like the Chiefs, Lions, and Falcons showed a lot of interest,” he said. “Those meetings left an impression on me and gave me something to think about afterwards.”

Why Benny Makes Sense for Detroit

The Lions have made no secret of their desire to continue fortifying the defensive line, even after recent investments through the draft and free agency. Brad Holmes has consistently targeted linemen with versatility, high motors, and developmental upside—traits that fit Benny’s profile well.

Detroit also values familiarity and toughness, and Benny checks both boxes as a former Wolverine who played in a pro-style system under intense scrutiny. His experience rotating along Michigan’s defensive front mirrors how the Lions like to keep their defensive linemen fresh and effective over four quarters.

While nothing is set in stone this early in the process, Benny’s comments confirm that Detroit isn’t just doing surface-level homework. The interest appears genuine—and mutual.

With combine workouts, pro days, and top-30 visits still to come, Rayshaun Benny is a name Lions fans should keep an eye on as draft season continues to heat up.