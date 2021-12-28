RB Craig Reynolds says there is a ‘brotherhood’ in the Detroit Lions locker room

The Detroit Lions may be sitting at 2-12-1 on the season but that does not mean things are going poorly in the Lions locker room.

In fact, it is quite the opposite now that Dan Campbell has taken over for Matt Patricia.

Lions RB Craig Reynolds recently spoke to Kory Woods and he explained the feel in the locker room.

“There is definitely a brotherhood in this locker room,” Reynolds said. “I’d say that for sure. I go out there and give it my all for those guys.”

After what we heard during Patricia’s tenure, this is music to our ears.

