RB Jamaal Williams begs haters to keep doubting Detroit Lions [Video]

No matter which “expert” you follow, there is a consensus that the Detroit Lions are going to be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2021.

Following Friday’s practice, Lions RB Jamaal Williams spoke to reporters and he had a message for the haters.

“Underestimate us,” Williams said. “Please, please! That’s what we want. Cause then we’ll be coming and smack you in the mouth and you gonna know we the Lions.”

If you have not yet heard Williams do an interview, check out the video below, it is worth your time.

