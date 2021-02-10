RB Mark Ingram can be signed by the Detroit Lions immediately

Sharing is caring!

Will the Detroit Lions bring back Adrian Peterson for the 2021 season?

That is a question that will have to be answered sooner or later as the Lions want to have a partner in place for starter, D’Andre Swift.

Peterson has said he would be open to re-signing with the Lions and Swift has publicly said that he would love to have Peterson stick around, but do Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell agree?

Well, if the Lions decide to move on from Peterson (I think they will), there is an option who is available and could be signed right now, rather than having to wait until the free agency period begins.

That player is former New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram.

Ingram, who is 31, played high school football at Flint Southwestern Academy before heading to Alabama, where he would eventually go on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Ingram is available immediately because he was cut by the Ravens following their loss in the playoffs and he cleared waivers.

Though Ingram only rushed for 299 yards (72 carries) in 2020, it is important to note that he made the Pro Bowl the previous season after racking up 1,018 yards and 10 TDs in 2019.

I believe that Ingram still has plenty of gas left in his tank to help out a team in need of a running back and he could be a nice change of pace back to go along with Swift in the Lions backfield.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions bring in Mark Ingram?