Re-Grading The Detroit Lions Biggest Trade In Franchise History

The Detroit Lions Biggest Trade Has Worked Out For Both Teams

When the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams orchestrated the Matthew Stafford–Jared Goff trade, it was seen as a pivotal move for both franchises. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report has revisited this significant trade, providing a fresh perspective and re-grading the outcome for both teams.

Immediate Impact for the Rams

Stafford’s move to the Rams was viewed as a “win now” decision by the Rams’ management, spearheaded by General Manager Les Snead. This gamble paid dividends as Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. His impact was immediate and transformative, reaffirming the Rams’ decision as they sought immediate success over long-term build.

A Strategic Rebuild for the Lions

Conversely, the trade allowed the Lions to accumulate valuable draft picks, aiding in a strategic, long-term rebuild under the guidance of GM Brad Holmes. The Lions utilized the draft capital to enhance their roster significantly, adding potential stars such as Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta, and emerging talents like running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Analysis and Grade

As Gary Davenport notes, while the trade initially seemed to heavily favor the Rams, over time, the benefits have balanced out. The Rams’ short-term gains with Stafford’s Super Bowl win contrast sharply with the Lions’ methodical team construction, which has positioned them as a potential NFC powerhouse. The sustained injuries Stafford has suffered have also played a role in shifting the trade’s perception over time.

Both teams have made subsequent playoff appearances, with the Lions nearly reaching the Super Bowl last season. Should Detroit achieve that final step, it would cement this trade as a massive win for both franchises. Davenport’s re-grades reflect this balanced outcome, with the Rams receiving an A- and the Lions an A. For more on how these grades were derived, read the full analysis at Bleacher Report.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line

The Stafford-Goff trade will likely be remembered as one of the most impactful and mutually beneficial trades in recent NFL history. It demonstrates how strategic decision-making can reshape franchises, whether they're chasing immediate glory or building towards future success. Both the Rams and the Lions have reasons to be satisfied with the outcomes, proving that in the NFL, a well-negotiated trade can indeed be a win-win scenario.