Reaction to former NBA MVP Derek Rose’s trade to Knicks pours in

The deal that was rumored to he close to happening has indeed been completed. The Detroit Pistons have officially dealt former NBA MVP Derek Rose to the New York Knicks in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 2nd round draft picks

Multiple teams were interested in the veteran guard, but it was the Knicks who presented the best offer for Detroit.

Naturally, the reaction to the move was swift:

NOOOOO D ROSE DESERVES TO BE ON A CONTENDER — ₩ū° (@whyyn0TT) February 7, 2021

Mannn. Was hoping D Rose could play for a good team. The Knicks’ ownership is in shambles. Get him on a contender at least before he retires. — Eric Sanders (@EricSan78009534) February 7, 2021

I like how Rose has been playing since he was last on the Knicks. He can be a great mentor and help facilitate thibs vision for this team — BisQuickley (@SwordsLiquidity) February 7, 2021

As a Knick fan, perfect trade. Gave up the right amount, as long as Rose doesn’t eat into IQ’s minutes we’re good. — James Kreisler (@jkreisler12) February 7, 2021

Glad we got him to a better situation than what we had in Detroit. Hopefully he does great things there — laxatives (@laxatives16) February 7, 2021

Love this move. Knicks didn't pay much and Rose solidifies them as a playoff team. — Basketball Rehab (@BasketballRehab) February 7, 2021

How does this make sense for the Knicks? Asking for a friend. — Jim Phillips (@SanFrancisoSlim) February 7, 2021

“Reunited with Tom Thibodeau” is a fun search term on Twitter right now…… Deng, Butler, Gibson, Aaron Brooks, Rose, et al…….. — Chuck Durnberger (@ChuckDurn) February 7, 2021

How do you guys like my photoshop?? pic.twitter.com/DbMOosFJ3c — Hameen Reynolds (@meenie33) February 7, 2021

Dennis Smith Jr. is only 23 and if a team gives him the time of day and actually cares about his development, he could turn into a good NBA player. New York shouldn't of included the pick… — Andre Daniels (@MoneyDre123) February 7, 2021

Seems like low compensation in return but I'm sure I'm jaded after the Stafford trade. — Karl Reimink (@k_rock_71) February 7, 2021