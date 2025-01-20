fb
Monday, January 20, 2025
Reason Revealed For Why Ben Johnson Chose Chicago Bears Over Other Options

W.G. Brady
Following the Detroit Lions' surprising loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round, Ben Johnson’s future became a hot topic. Despite several teams showing interest, Johnson ultimately made the decision to join the Chicago Bears as their next head coach. Here's why he chose Chicago over the other potential suitors.

Gut Feeling and Key Factors

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Johnson’s decision came down to a “gut feeling” after weighing all his options. Though teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars were in the mix, Johnson felt that the Bears’ future outlook provided him with the best opportunity.

The Bears' roster, their quarterback situation, and the overall direction of the team stood out to Johnson as key factors. The money certainly didn’t hurt—reports suggest he could make as much as $14.5 million per year in his new role. However, money wasn’t the only driving force behind his decision.

A Bright Future with the Bears?

While the Raiders made moves to secure their general manager and tried to entice Johnson, the Bears' rebuilding project seemed to offer more long-term potential. Johnson’s “gut feeling” led him to believe that Chicago was the best place for him to grow and succeed in the years ahead. With the Bears focused on building a strong roster and developing a winning culture, Johnson saw the perfect opportunity to leave his mark.

