RECAP: Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons 113-103

Pistons struggle to slow down scoring balance of the Hornets.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons dropped to 15-52 after their 113-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Point guard Cory Joseph led the Pistons in scoring with 17 points off the bench. Forward Kelly Oubre remains a thorn in the Pistons' side as he led the Hornets in scoring with 27.

Pistons Vs. Hornets By the Numbers

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 2 Hornets – 11

Largest Lead: Pistons – 3 Hornets – 18

Turnovers: Pistons – 19 Hornets – 13

Guard Cory Joseph: 17 points, 6-12 FGs, 1-3 3-point FGs

Center James Wiseman: 16 points, 8-13 FGs, 13 rebounds

Guard Jaden Ivey: 16 points, 5-17 FGs, 6 assists

Center Jalen Duren and guard Killian Hayes played for the first time for the Pistons since nursing injuries. Detroit struggled to take over the lead against their Hornets on the way to their tenth straight loss.