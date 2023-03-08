Merch
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Lose Off Last-Second Tip-In by Washington Wizards

The Pistons fall to another game-winning putback as the clock expires.

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Lose Off Last-Second Tip-In by Washington Wizards

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Detroit, MI. – While trying their 27th starting lineup of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons remained competitive despite the 119-117 loss to the Washington Wizards. Guard Bradley Beal missed a floater to win in the final possession. Beal luckily had help behind him as forward Daniel Gafford caught the offensive rebound and hit a putback layup at the buzzer to defeat the Pistons.

Why It Matters

Detroit Pistons record: 15-51, last in the Eastern Conference and NBA

Nine-game losing streak for the Pistons

Pistons Vs. Wizards by the Numbers

detroit pistons
Stats by RealGM

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 52 Wizards – 62

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 43-84, 51.2% Wizards – 47-81, 58%

Pistons started their 27th starting lineup against the Wizards

Guard Jaden Ivey: 26 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 21 points, 10-13 FGs, 5 rebounds

Forward Marvin Bagley: 15 points, 6-9 FGs, 5 rebounds

Forward Eugene Omoruyi: 15 points, 5-11 FGs, 6 rebounds

What's Next

The Pistons have another Eastern Conference showdown at home this Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Pistons Notes

