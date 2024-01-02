RECAP: Detroit Pistons Return to Losing Fashion In 136-113 Blowout Against Houston Rockets

The Detroit Pistons lost their 30th game of the season in embarrassing fashion against the Houston Rockets.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons wound up on the losing end again in a 136-113 beat down against the Houston Rockets. After finally breaking their historic 28-game losing streak, the Pistons returned back to their struggling form in Monday night's matchup. The loss pushed the Pistons down to 3-30 and started their Western Conference road trip on a negative start.

Detroit kept the contest close throughout the first half of the game. The Pistons kept a slight lead by a bucket throughout the first two quarters. The halftime deficit was only at a four-point margin 59-55 with Houston leading.

The gap exploded when the Pistons were outscored by the Rockets 47-25 in the third quarter. Houston's lead expanded to as many as 33 points by the fourth quarter. Detroit ran flat throughout the second half and never sniffed a chance of coming back.

Alperen Sengun gave the Pistons fits scoring 26 points and dishing 9 assists. Jalen Green also came alive in the second half putting up 22 points for the game.

Alec Burks led the Pistons in scoring with 21 points off the bench. Jaden Ivey was right behind Burks in scoring with 19 of his own as a starter. After being on a tear the last several games, Cade Cunningham had one of his worst games of the season scoring only 6 points on 3-16 shooting.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Houston Rockets Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Houston Rockets By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 2 Rockets – 33

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 50 Rockets – 68

Turnovers: Pistons – 18 Rockets – 10

Steals: Pistons – 3 Rockets – 11

Assists: Pistons – 27 Rockets – 34

Alec Burks: 21 points, 6-11 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 19 points, 6-10 FGs, 3-4 3-point FGs

Bojan Bogdanovic: 14 points, 4-11 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 12 points, 6-7 FGs, 13 rebounds

Kevin Knox: 11 points, 4-7 FGs, 1-4 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons continue their west-coast trip on Wednesday when they take on the Utah Jazz at 9 P.M.