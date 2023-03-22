Merch
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Atlanta Hawks 129-107

Another troubling second half pushes the Pistons to another loss.

Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Atlanta Hawks 129-107

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons were beat bad on the glass and on the scoreboard by the Atlanta Hawks in their 129-107 loss. Rebounding played a huge part in the game as the Pistons struggled to keep the Hawks off the offensive glass. Detroit also struggled defensively as they allowed five different Atlanta scorers to finish in double figures.

Pistons Vs. Hawks By the Numbers

Total Rebounds: Pistons – 35 Hawks – 61

Offensive Rebounds: Pistons – 9 Hawks – 21

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 38 Hawks – 50

Forward Marvin Bagley: 31 points, 12-19 FGs, 8 rebounds

Guard Killian Hayes: 21 points, 7-17 FGs, 6 assists

Guard Jaden Ivey: 17 points, 6-19 FGs, 5 assists

What They're Saying

