RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Houston Rockets 121-115

Losing streak reaches eight for the Pistons as they come up short in back-and-forth contest.

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Why It Matters

In a matchup of the two worst teams in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons finished flat in a 121-115 finish against the Houston Rockets. The game was competitive throughout with 14 ties and 23 lead changes between the two teams. Forward Marvin Bagley led the Pistons in scoring with 21 points.

Pistons Vs. Rockets By the Numbers

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons 18/27 66.7% Rockets – 34/45 76%

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 60 Rockets – 44

Seven scorers in double figures for the Pistons

Forward Marvin Bagley: 21 points, 8-13 FGs, 5-6 FTs

Guard Jaden Ivey: 18 points, 8-20 FGs, 9 assists

Guard Cory Joseph: 17 points, 7-11 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs

Forward Isaiah Livers: 12 points, 4-8 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs

Center Jalen Duren: 11 points, 10 rebounds, 5 offensive rebounds

What They're Saying

