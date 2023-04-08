RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Indiana Pacers 122-115

The Pistons snap an eleven-game losing streak on the road against the Pacers.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons ended their eleven-game losing drought with a convincing road victory against the Indiana Pacers 122-115. Their starting backcourt of Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes stole the show combining for 57 points and 15 assists. Ivey continues to impress finishing with 29 points and 9 assists. Hayes had one of his best games as a pro scoring 28 points and dishing 6 assists.

Pistons Vs. Pacers By the Numbers

Steals: Pistons – 12 Pacers – 7

Largest Lead: Pistons – 21 Pacers – 11

Guard Jaden Ivey: 29 points, 9-20 FGs, 9 assists

Guard Killian Hayes: 28 points, 9-19 FGs, 6 assists

Guard Cory Joseph: 18 points, 7-14 FGs, 4-9 3-point FGs

Forward Marvin Bagley: 14 points, 4-9 FGs, 5 rebounds

Center Jalen Duren: 10 points, 5-6 FGs, 10 rebounds

What They're Saying