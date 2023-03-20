Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Miami Heat 112-100

Out-of-sync fourth quarter plagues the Pistons on the way to another regular season loss.

pistons2
Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Miami Heat 112-100

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Out-of-sync fourth quarter plagues the Pistons on the way to another regular season loss.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons struggled through another tough fourth quarter blowing a chance to upset the Miami Heat at home. After leading through part of the third quarter, the Pistons were blown out in the final period 38-19 resulting in the 112-100 loss. Center James Wiseman led the way for the Pistons scoring 22 points with 13 rebounds.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons Vs. Nuggets By the Numbers

Fourth Quarter Scoring: Pistons – 19 Heat – 38

Free Throws: Pistons – 14/17 Heat – 23/25

Center James Wiseman: 22 points, 10-13 FGs, 13 rebounds

Guard Cory Joseph: 16 points, 5-11 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs

Guard Rodney McGruder: 15 points, 5-13 FGs, 9 rebounds

Forward Marvin Bagley: 14 points, 6-11 FGs, 4 assists

Guard Killian Hayes: 13 points, 6-14 FGs, 11 assists

What They're Saying

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Notch Fourth Win In a Row Against Westchester Knicks 122-112

The Cruise controlled the lead by as many as 31 points on the way to their 16th victory.
Read more

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Denver Nuggets 119-100

Sloppy second-half play spoiled a quality start by the Pistons on the way to another loss.
Read more

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 122-110 Win Over Cleveland Charge

The Cruise started their four-game home stretch with a double-digit victory against the Charge.
Read more
Pistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Detroit Lions sign former Pro Bowl LS Jake McQuaide

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.