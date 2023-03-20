RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Miami Heat 112-100

Out-of-sync fourth quarter plagues the Pistons on the way to another regular season loss.
Why It Matters
The Detroit Pistons struggled through another tough fourth quarter blowing a chance to upset the Miami Heat at home. After leading through part of the third quarter, the Pistons were blown out in the final period 38-19 resulting in the 112-100 loss. Center James Wiseman led the way for the Pistons scoring 22 points with 13 rebounds.
Pistons Vs. Nuggets By the Numbers
Fourth Quarter Scoring: Pistons – 19 Heat – 38
Free Throws: Pistons – 14/17 Heat – 23/25
Center James Wiseman: 22 points, 10-13 FGs, 13 rebounds
Guard Cory Joseph: 16 points, 5-11 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs
Guard Rodney McGruder: 15 points, 5-13 FGs, 9 rebounds
Forward Marvin Bagley: 14 points, 6-11 FGs, 4 assists
Guard Killian Hayes: 13 points, 6-14 FGs, 11 assists